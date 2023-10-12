PM Gonsalves weighs in on the IMF’s projected GDP growth for SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines is projected to record real GDP growth of 6.2 percent this year and a 5.4 percent growth in 2024.

This is according to a report from the International Monetary Fund, which was released at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the report on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, stating that it is not a bad report card for the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/IMF-REPORT1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about the issue of inflation, which the IMF said varies considerably across countries.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/IMF-REPORT2.mp3

This Country’s Minister of Finance – Camillo Gonsalves and the Director of Planning – Recardo Frederick are attending the meetings in Morocco.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel