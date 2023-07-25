PM Gonsalves will return to state today

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to return to the state today, following recent overseas engagements.

The Prime Minister led a delegation to the Third EU-CELAC Summit held in Brussels last week, and he also visited Morocco this week, following the conclusion of the meeting in Brussels.

Speaking on NBC Radio from Morocco this week, Dr. Gonsalves noted that the Declaration signed at the conclusion of the summit in Brussels, provides a platform for the issue of reparations to be addressed

The Summit in Brussels brought together Leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean and was co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as pro tempore President of CELAC.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel