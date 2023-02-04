PM: I don’t talk NSC business with Charles

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley –

THE Prime Minister told members of the House of Representatives that one person he will not discuss national security matters with, is Naparima MP Rodney Charles.

Dr Rowley made this comment in response to claims from Charles that the National Security Council (NSC) is discussing media reports claiming that ammunition used by the police and the Defence Force have appeared at crime scenes in TT

Rowley is NSC chairman

‘”I have not discussed any NSC business with that errant member.”

Rowley said he does not take these media reports as face on every occasion.

He added that the police and the Defence Force ” ensure that the security of ammunition, the reporting of ammunition issues and other security aspects are part of their security protocols.”

Rowley described Charles as being “very presumptious.”

In response to another question by Charles, Rowley said 1,120 body cameras have been issued to members of the police service. He added that these officers were frontline police officers and not every member of the police service would have a body camera.

He also said efforts continue to ensure all of the closed circuit television cameras in TT are working.

Asked by Charles for an update on the Drug Sout Sou (DSS) investigations, Rowley said,”The sum of $656,200 forefeiture application was signed off by the DPP on June 21, 2021 and is currently before the court awaiting a trial date.

He added,”The sum of $6.408 million forefeiture application was signed off on July 16, 2021 and is also awaiting a trial date.”

Rowley said, “Eight counts of money laundering charges were proffered against an individual by the police constable WPC Ragoo and the investigation is ongoing. These are active police and court matters.”

