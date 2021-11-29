Points table of the ECGC Island Sipz Water SVGCC Invitational Netball Championship

After last Friday’s matches in the ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs and Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors are top of the Points Table with 12 points each.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs have earned their points from 4 matches while Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors have played 5 matches.

They are followed by Bethel Secondary School Lasses with 9 points from 4 matches; defending champions, Teachers Combined on 6 points from 4 matches; St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers on 6 points from 5 matches; the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two with 3 points from 5 matches; and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two yet to score a point after 5 matches.