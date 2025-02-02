Police and Fire Services Still Working to Remove Body from Vehicle in Byera Accident 

By Admin. Updated 10:26 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Police and fire services remained on the scene at 10:26 p.m., working to recover the body of Normanie Duncan, who was pinned inside a vehicle following an accident.

Duncan, a young man from the Owia community in North Windward, has died after motor vehicle RL868 reportedly ran off the road and plunged over an embankment on Sunday night in the Gorse/Byera area of North Central Windward.

Three other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment of various injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

We are continuing to monitor this story and will provide more details as they become available.