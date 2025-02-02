Coca-Cola bottling company to acquire St. Vincent Brewery Ltd  SVG Wins Gold Medal in 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Garifuna Language project  SVG National Trust announces closure of Fort Duvernette  Police and Fire Services Still Working to Remove Body from Vehicle in Byera Accident  Police Issue Alert as 12-Year-Old Byera Student is Missing  2 Men charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with minors 
Local News

Police and Fire Services Still Working to Remove Body from Vehicle in Byera Accident 

02 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.

By Admin. Updated 10:26 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Police and fire services remained on the scene at 10:26 p.m., working to recover the body of Normanie Duncan, who was pinned inside a vehicle following an accident.

Duncan, a young man from the Owia community in North Windward, has died after motor vehicle RL868 reportedly ran off the road and plunged over an embankment on Sunday night in the Gorse/Byera area of North Central Windward.

Three other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment of various injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

We are continuing to monitor this story and will provide more details as they become available.

 

Support us

Related News

20 January 2025

Everyone safely removed from the AA aircraft at AIA 

29 January 2025

St. Vincent Brewery launches programme to help young athletes with essential sports gear 

25 January 2025

SVG Wins Gold Medal in 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Garifuna Language project 

26 January 2025

Glen Resident Charged with Isaiah’s Murder 