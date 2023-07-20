Police arrest and charge 19 year old for the attack against Cuban Medical professionals

On 14.07.23, Police arrested and charged Jace Baptiste, a 19-year-old Labourer of Chilli Village, Georgetown for unlawfully and maliciously causing Grievous Bodily Harm on a 39-year-old Medical Engineer of Cuba/Georgetown, by chopping him on his hands with a cutlass.

He was also charged with assaulting a 46-year-old Radiologist Technician of Cuba/ Georgetown by striking her on her face with a stone causing Actual Bodily Harm.

Additionally, Baptiste was charged with throwing missiles and having in his possession an offensive weapon – a cutlass, at Georgetown at about 9:00 pm on 11.07.23.

Baptiste appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offence Court for a hearing on July 20, 2023.

