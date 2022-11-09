Police arrest and jointly charge two young adults with wounding

Police arrested and jointly charged Tavern Miller, an 18 year old Mechanic of Belair, and Douglas Baptiste, a 22 year old Labourer of Greggs on November 1, 2022 with the offence of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old student of Clare Valley by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors.

Douglas is also accused of allegedly damaging one brown and black wooden stool valued at ECC $200.00 by smashing the same to the ground.

The stool is the property of a 47 years old Businesswoman of Dorsetshire Hill. The incidents occurred on November 1, 2022 at about 1: 35 pm in Villa.

The accused men are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.