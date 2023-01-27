Police arrest three young men in separate violent conflicts and a pair from Swetes on gun-related matters

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: A conflict between two brothers has resulted in one stabbing the other, and the Police are investigating.

Reports say the young men’s mother, who resides on Market Street, telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported that her sons had had an altercation, during which the 16 year-old had used a knife to stab his 24-year-old brother.

Further reports are that the older brother sustained injuries to his upper left leg and his upper back.

Officers issued the victim with a Police Medical Form and he was instructed to consult a doctor, while the alleged offender was arrested and taken into custody at St. John’s Police Station.

This incident reportedly occurred at about 9 p.m. on January 20.

Meanwhile, two young men who allegedly carried out a cutlass attack on a teenager were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The Police executed a search warrant at the pair’s Tyrells home on January 23, but nothing illegal was found.

The men, who are related, are alleged to have sought out their 19-year-old Matthews Village victim after their first attempt to chop him up failed.

They reportedly attacked him with a cutlass on the evening of January 20, and the teenager sustained a number of serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

And, in an unrelated story, a search warrant executed by the Police has yielded a number of illegal items, including guns and ammunition.

On January 24, reports say, officers from the CID, SSU and K9 Unit went on duty at Swetes, where they found one .38 revolver and a pair of camouflage pants. Also found was a 9 mm pistol, along with two magazines and several matching rounds of ammunition that were licensed to another person.

The person in whose name the gun is licensed, as well as another man who was named in the warrant – both from Swetes – were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and they were taken to the St. John’s Police Station.

