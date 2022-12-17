Police, Business Community Agree To Intensify Dialogue On Crime – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce last week facilitated a symposium on Securityfor Business as gun violence and robberies continue to plague the island and businessesin particular.

In an address prior to the discussions, former Chamber President Karen Peter warned theprivate sector about becoming complacent and urged them to do all that is possible toprotect lives and property.

Presentations were made by the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, security solutions providers FLOW, Guardsman, Innovative Business Solutions and the Security Training Institute and Security Services (STISS Inc).

The members of the private sector raised concerns over an escalation of robberies targeting local businesses. They discussed solutions ranging from increased use oftechnology including video and artificial intelligence, improved training for securityofficers, intelligence sharing and greater collaboration with the police.

Businesses were told to pay more attention to developing and implementing security policies and strategies and to invest in measures which can reduce their vulnerability.

The Chamber members pledged to work more closely with the Royal St. Lucia Police Force and to provide services or equipment which can help the police in curbing crime on the island.

The Police team headed by Inspector Shervon Matthew, who’s in charge of the CriminalInvestigation Department, welcomed the call for continued dialogue and closer collaboration with the business community in fighting crime on St. Lucia.

Inspector Matthew also called for the conversation to be broadened to include policymakersand legislators. He wants to see greater focus on modernizing legislation, improvements to the Justice system, and a concerted effort to address the social issues negatively impacting local communities.

SOURCE: Caribbean Business Report

