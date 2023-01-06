Police investigate circumstances in which two-year-old received electric shock; child hospitalized in stable condition

Black Immigrant Daily News

A probe is taking place to ascertain the circumstances that led to a young child receiving an electric shock at her Ottos residence – which has landed her in the hospital.

Reports say the two-year-old was at home with a relative who left her playing in the living room.

The relative was alerted to the fact that something was wrong after hearing a loud explosion. Upon checking, she saw her niece with burns to her lips, lying next to a red radio that was connected to a 220-volt outlet.

The child was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where she was admitted and is reported to be in a stable condition. Doctors are expected to order that certain tests be carried out on the child.

Reports are that it was a 911 operator who telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported that the little girl had received an electric shock and been transported to the hospital.

This incident occurred at about 12 p.m. on January 4.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated story, the Police have seized 10 pounds of cannabis in one of its first drug-interdiction exercises for 2023.

Officers from the Narcotics Department, Customs Enforcement Task Force, and K-9 Units went on duty at the V.C. Bird International Airport Cargo Storage Shed on January 4, at about 4:10 p.m. on a joint operation.

During the exercise, a cardboard box was searched and was found to contain 10 vacuumed-sealed packages with cannabis concealed inside.

As is usual, the box and its contents were taken to Police Headquarters, where the substance was weighed. Officers say the substance has an estimated street value of $60,000.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

