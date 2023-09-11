Police investigate fatal shooting of 41 year old man

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Jamal Finch, alias “Cribit”, a 41-year-old labourer of Sion Hill, which occurred on Friday 8th September at about 11:55 p.m. in Mala Village.

Police say preliminary information revealed that Finch was walking along the Mala Village Public Road on his way home when he was accosted by armed assailant(s) and shot several times about his body.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force responded and processed the scene.

Finch was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Office. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on his body, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police with this investigation can call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 1-784- 457-1211 ext. 4836/ 4837 or, any Police Station or Police Officer

The Police say that all information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Photo credit: NBC Files