Police investigate suspected drowning at Rabacca Beach

The Police in the Georgetown District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning that occurred on Tuesday 15 August at Rabacca Beach, Georgetown.

Police say the incident claimed the life of Andre Stephens, 65 year old resident of Georgetown/USA.

Police say, according to preliminary investigations, at 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday 15 August, officers at the Georgetown Police Station received a report of a suspected drowning at the Rabacca Beach. As a result, Police officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate. On arrival at the scene, eyewitness reported to the Police that Stephens was bathing in the sea and he encountered difficulties and disappeared from view.

The Police and members of the community mounted a search for Stephens but he was not found. However, on Wednesday 16 August, Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police, Hesran Ballantyne said the body of Andre Stephens was recovered just before 9:00 a.m. It had washed ashore on the Rabacca Beach. The District Medical Officer was called to the scene and pronounced Stephens deceased.

A post mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The RSVGPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this unfortunate incident.