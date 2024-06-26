Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belmont

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating a homicide that occurred in Belmont last night.

The victim, identified as Kezron Deshong, a 26-year-old resident of Belmont, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown assailant(s) while at the home of a close relative.

Following the shooting, police were notified and subsequently arrived at the scene. Kezron Deshong was immediately transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Police say they are fully committed to a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

They are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case and other investigations to come forward.

Persons can contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department /Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or any Police Station.

The Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.