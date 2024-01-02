Police investigating fatal shooting of 31 year old man

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Major Crime Unit (MCU) are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident resulting in the death of 31-year-old Kenroy Peters of Old Montrose.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 pm on Sunday December 31, 2023.

According to police, the deceased was walking along the Old Montrose Public Road towards his residence, when he was accosted by a masked gunman, who shot him multiple times.

Peters was pronounced dead by medical personnel. A post mortem is expected to be carried out on the deceased to determine the cause of death.

Peters’ death brings the total homicide count for 2023, to 55.

Anyone with information about this and other incidents, is encouraged to call 999/911; the Officer in charge of CID -784-457-1211, ext 4837, 4856, 4859; MCU -784-457-1211 ext 4876; or any police officer or station.