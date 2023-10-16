Police launch investigations into fatal shooting of Layou Man

Police have launched an investigation into the death of thirty-three year old Delano Patrick also known as “Smokes”, from Layou.

Police say Patrick was shot and killed during an incident which occurred about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Middle Street, Layou.

Preliminary information revealed that Patrick was on his way home when he was shot multiple times about his body.

He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a Medical Practitioner.

The Crime Scene Unit CSU of the Police Force is urging anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of South Western Division at telephone number 1-784- 458-7329 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Patrick to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Police Force has expressed condolences to those negatively affected by this fatal incident.

Photo credit: NBC Files