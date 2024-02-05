Police launch Investigations into the murder of Gibson Corner resident

Investigations have been launched in to the murder of Jenson Aubrey Hamilton, a fifty-five year old laborer of Gibson Corner, St Vincent and Grenadines’ third murder for the year.

According to the release, Hamilton was on his way home from Kingstown when he was accosted by an assailant or assailants and was shot multiple times about his body.

Upon arrival to the scene the police say that they met Hamilton’s motionless body lying on the public road, a short distance from his home. The scene was then processed the Crime Scene Unit and Hamilton was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. The RSVGPF extends condolences to all who are negatively affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4816; Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Any information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.