Police launches investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, June 27th

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a report of a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, June 27, at Brighton which left Kishorn Jackson, a 31 years old Conductor of Arnos Vale dead.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday, June 27, at about 8:45 pm, Jackson and two other men were walking along the Brighton Public Road when they heard gunshots emanating close by.

Upon hearing the gunshots, the men reportedly ran and sought refuge in a nearby supermarket. The men later made inquiries as to the whereabouts of Jackson and subsequently found him lying in a pool of blood in front of the supermarket. The incident was reported to the police who later arrived on the scene.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer). Police say the motive for the killing is unknown.

A postmortem examination will be carried out on Jackson’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations in the matter are ongoing.

The Police say anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can contact the Police.

Jackson’s death marks the 22nd homicide reported for 2022.