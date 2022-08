The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An investigation has been launched into the theft of three solar panels from the Argyle International Airport.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio on Wednesday, that the details of the incident were communicated to him by the Management of the AIA.

He said the matter is in the hands of the Police.

