Police offers 50-thousand dollars to anyone willing to provide information on last month’s mass shooting

A reward of 50-thousand dollars is being offered by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of five persons last month.

The five are D’Ondre Hillocks, Jamal Bobb, Kashie Primus, Lamont Dutchie Hector, and Ricky Taylor. The fatal shootings occurred on Wednesday July 19 at Upper Kingstown in the Harbour Club area.

The Police say persons with information can contact the Commissioner of Police at 456-1102, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crimes at 457-1211 ext 4816, the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-1810 or 71211 ext 4838, the Officer in charge of the Major Crime Unit at 457-1211 ext 4876 . Persons can also call 999 or 911 and report the information anonymously.

The Police are reminding the public that there are provisions in the Witness Anonymity and Special Measure Act of 2012, to protect persons who are giving evidence.

The Police have also given the assurance that all information received in these investigations will be held in the strictest confidence.