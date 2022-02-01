Police opens investigation on stabbing incident in Diamond – NBC SVG

An investigation has been launched by the Police into a stabbing incident which occurred on Saturday at Diamond which left one man dead and another currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, reportedly in stable condition with multiple stab wounds about his body.

Police say according to reports, on Saturday, January 29th at about midday the deceased, Kevin George, a 27 years old Labourer of Diamond and the Accused allegedly had a disagreement and an argument ensued.

As a consequence, an altercation arose between both men which resulted in the deceased and the Accused receiving injuries to their body. Both men were subsequently taken to the Stubbs Polyclinic for medical assistance. However, George succumbed to his injuries and the Accused is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition.

Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing, and anyone with information that can assist with the investigation, can contact the Police. The Police say all information would be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, January 28, along the Cumberland Public Road which left one man dead and two persons nursing injuries.

Police say, according to investigations, on Friday 28th January at about 6:05 pm, motor vehicle RY-737 a Red Suzuki SX4 owned by Hannah Hamilton of Queens Drive and driven by Sigmund Sharp, a 49yrs Carpenter of Calliaqua/Chateaubelair was travelling along the Cumberland Public Road when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road.

Police say the driver succumbed to injuries he received to his head and was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer. Passenger Natakie Williams of Chateaubelair received injuries to the left side of her head and was taken to the Chateaubelair Hospital while Pascal Westfield of Chateaubelair sustained injuries to his right elbow. Both persons were treated and discharged.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.