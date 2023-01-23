Police Probe Death Of Woman At Cap Estate – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman at her Cap Estate home.
The deceased, identified as Maria Buchner, was discovered at about 3:30 pm.
According to initial reports, she was in her sixties.
There are no further details at present.
