Police Probe Discovery Of Decomposing Body In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

A police investigation is underway into the discovery on Sunday of the decomposing body of a male.
According to reports, the body was discovered at about noon on the Castries-Vieux Fort Highway near Savannes Bay.
There are no further details at present.
