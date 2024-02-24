Police re-captured escaped prisoners from Grenada

Three escaped prisoners from Grenada were re-captured by the police on Wednesday February 21st in the village of Petit Bordel.

According to a release from the police the prisoners are: 30 year – old Ron Mitchell; 25 year – old farmer Trevon Robertson and 23 year – old unemployed Atiba Stanislaus all from St Andrew Grenada.

The release states that the men had been in police custody in Grenada on charges of rape, robbery with violence and other serious offences.

Two other Grenadian nationals were apprehended during the operations.