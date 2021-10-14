Police say Agnes Tirop’s husband is a suspect in the long-distance runner’s death

Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander Tom Makori told AFP that Tirop’s husband Emmanuel Rotich was the subject of a police hunt.

“The suspect had made a call to Tirop’s parents saying that he’d committed something wrong. So we believe he knows what happened,” said Makori.

Makori provided further details of Tirop’s death in an interview with CNN affiliate, Nation TV.

“When police went to Tirop’s house, they found her in bed with blood under the bed and a lot of it on the floor,” Makori said.

Read More