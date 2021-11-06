Police searching for missing swimmer after a shark attack in Western Australia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Police and surf rescue helicopters as well as water police and surf lifesaving personnel responded to reports of the “serious shark bite incident” at Port Beach around 10 a.m. local time.

The search for the person is continuing, police said.

The City of Fremantle and nearby City of Cottesloe have closed beaches in the area for the next 24 hours, according to the state’s Fisheries department.

Acting Inspector Emma Barnes, Western Australia Police Force, said: “A male adult has been attacked by a shark.

