Police Sergeant Publishes Third Book of Poetry Focused on Love and Intimacy 

A photograph of Sergeant Gart DeShong.

By Admin. Updated 5:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

After nearly three decades in the police force, Sergeant Gart DeShong has released his third book of poetry — a collection that explores adult relationships and the power of physical and emotional connection.

DeShong, who has served as a police officer for 27 years, says writing has always been a passion inspired by faith, nature, and family life. He credits his two daughters, his Christian beliefs, and time spent outdoors as major influences in his creative process.

“This is a gift from my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” DeShong said. “Inspiration comes in many forms — listening to my daughters sing, playing with them, or simply reading and observing nature.”

His latest book, which delves into themes of intimacy, builds on the foundation of his previous two publications — both collections of love poems. While the first two books offer accessible and relatable reflections on love, the third introduces more mature themes, celebrating what he describes as “the deeper art of true intimacy.”

“The collection is exotic and evocative,” he said. “It celebrates not just love-making but the intentional physical connection between adults.”

DeShong acknowledged that balancing his responsibilities as a police officer with his work as a writer has been a challenge. However, he sees both roles as complementary — one rooted in discipline and duty, the other in creativity and personal growth.

Although his current books do not draw directly from his experiences in law enforcement, he hinted at future projects that will address societal issues and Caribbean identity. “There’s a collection of poems that will soon be released about society in the Caribbean,” he said.

Publishing has also presented its own set of challenges. According to DeShong, writers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines often face difficulty accessing publishers and sponsorship. “You have to go outside the country to get your work published,” he said. “It’s hard building something from the ground up when you’re not yet known.”

Despite these hurdles, DeShong has received strong support from colleagues, family, and the wider public. “The Vincentian public has been overwhelmingly supportive,” he said. “Many of my colleagues and family members have encouraged me to continue the good work.”

Though none of his published work to date includes historical or cultural references, DeShong revealed he has written poems about Vincentian heritage that he plans to include in future collections.

Looking ahead, he intends to publish more volumes, including a Mother’s Day book, follow-ups to his first two titles, and a new collection entitled Positive Vibes.

Asked what advice he would give to other officers or public servants interested in creative writing, DeShong urged persistence. “Never give up on your dreams,” he said. “Speak it into being, encourage yourself, stay focused, stay positive, and never stop believing.”