Police to crack down on various criminal offences

There will be an increase in penalties for the possession of illegal firearms.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking on radio yesterday also noted that there would be review of the penalties for particular sexual offences.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/LAW-CHANGES.mp3

Additionally the Prime Minister stated there is draft legislation to regulate tint on vehicles.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/NO-TINT.mp3

Photo credit: Deposit photos