Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh Teases Collab “Next To Me” Drops Friday

Dancehall superstar Popcaan and the rumored love of his life, Former Jamaica Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, are set to release their first collaboration and her debut song.

On Friday, Popcaan shared a cover photo announcing the single, which featured him on a Harley Davidson with Toni-Ann sitting pretty behind him on the bike.

Both are seen wearing sunglasses while Popcaan accessorizes his look with a face mask while Toni-Ann sports sexy blue strappy heels. On his Instagram account, Popcaan reveals that the song “Next To Me” is featuring Singh and will also be a single on his upcoming album ‘Great is He’. The artist also drops a date- November 30, which is either for the single or perhaps the long-awaited album.

Popcaan and Singh, who are both from the parish of St Thomas, were first linked back in June of this year after she was spotted jetting to Grenada with the OVO artist for one of his performances. It seems that the artist was hinting at their music from back then.

“Stay right next to me! #GIHE,” he captioned photos that showed him and Singh walking together, sharing a hug, and in the same space.

The photos caused the rumor to begin that the two were romantically involved, but neither has confirmed whether they are involved or not. Popcaan spurred further rumors with his Burna Boy collaboration named “Toni-Ann Singh,” on which the “Relevant” artist confesses his love for the beauty queen and also hints at wanting to marry her.

The song, which is on Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ album, has also been immensely successful. In the meantime, fans reacted to the announcement. “Energggyy Connect!” Jesse Royal said.

Toni-Ann also shared the heart and fire emoji along with the hand signal similar to the Unruly sign.