Popcaan Catches Strays From Valiant In Teejay Diss Song “Lippy”

Valiant and Teejay unleashed round two of their ongoing beef, and it seems both sides are trying to pull Popcaan into the fold.

The Unruly Boss has so far resisted getting into a spat with Teejay, who mentioned his name a few times in his social media rants. Popcaan and Valiant have taken subliminal shots at each other over the past year but never resulted in an all-out lyrical feud.

In his new diss track aimed at Teejay, Valiant again sends subs at Popcaan, although he didn’t mention the veteran dancehall star by name. The artist also mentioned Teejay’s weight loss, attributing it to anxiety from anxiety.

“Mi a ring een the new year wid a new duppy/ Mi mek eh crime scene mucky left mi shoes dutty/ And this a badman war stop move slutty/ Di Don from South gi yo couple good box/ Get mawga dung from anxiety/ You and such man a baboon,” Valiant deejay.

The name ‘Such Man’ has been used to reference Popcaan and often Mr. Vegas when other artists don’t want to mention them by name. Teejay spoke about ‘Such Man’ on his YouTube livestream last week, where he shared that Popcaan was one of the first artists who called him when he went to Kingston to pursue music. He also shared that the St. Thomas deejay had bad things to say about Mavado during their meeting.

Teejay also said that ‘Such Man’ is a gatekeeper in dancehall and questioned why he usually links up with rappers who visit Jamaica. Popcaan has not responded to Teejay, but his sister Unruly Squid went off on the Mobay deejay, whom she accused of doing BBL.

The “Drift” singjay also released a second diss track aimed at Valiant titled “Chapter 2.”

In the meantime, fans have been reacting to Valiant’s diss song “Lippy” with mixed reviews, with some folks giving it fire emojis while others say Teejay is leading the lyrical war. “Valiant mi rate yuh as a artist but this is not it this never ready, put it back in vault UTC a lead the war yah kmt,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “This is hard, coulda go harder but still [fire emojis].”

Listen to Teejay’s “Chapter 2” below.