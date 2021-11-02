Popcaan, Elephant Man & More Dancehall Artists Have Court Dates In November

Popcaan, Elephant Man, Sevena and more dancehall artists have crucial court dates this month, November.

While Popcaan is set to answer to traffic offense charges, Elephant Man is set to appear for his immigration violation this month, and so is Sevana, who is appearing for charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Energy Gad is set to attend court on November 17 for breaches of the Immigration Act wherein in March last year; he lied by omission when he failed to declare that he had recently traveled to Germany, which was on the list of high-risk countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time, Jamaica had placed Germany on the list of countries that Jamaicans were not allowed to be traveling to due to the COVID-19 outbreak in that country. While the charges appear serious, however, the fine is outdated – $100 Jamaican dollars if he is found guilty.

Elephant Man

Sevana is also set to return to court to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving. The singer was charged after the car she was driving- a Honda City motorcar collided with a Honda Fit that was going in the opposite direction.

Sevana was apparently driving to Kingston when the incident occurred along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland in the parish on May 25. The passenger in the other car, Ordia Cordiel, received serious injuries from the accident ad was admitted to the Black River Hospital, but she died five days later from her injuries on May 30.

Sevana, 29, had her first court appearance at the Westmorland Parish Court and has been on bail as her case progresses. The artist has not been restricted from traveling locally or internationally despite the ongoing case.

Popcaan also has an upcoming court hearing on November 4th for various traffic offenses in St. Thomas. The Unruly Boss was ordered by a judge to appear in court or a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Reggae singer Jah Cure remains in custody and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in January 2022.

The singer was arrested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for the alleged stabbing of a promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake, who was treated and released from the hospital.

In the meantime, several others remain behind bars as the Jamaica Constabulary Force cleans up dancehall. Tommy Lee Sparta, who is serving time for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, Ninja Man, Zebra, Flippa Moggela, formerly Flippa Mafia, and Laden, all are serving time for various offenses. Among those serving sentences or awaiting appeals are Vybz Kartel and Shawn Storm, who are awaiting judgment from the Privy Council.