Popcaan Flexes His Icy Jewelry & G Wagon In “Skeleton Cartier” Video

Popcaan put on a big flex of his icy jewelry and G Wagon Benz in his new video, “Skeleton Cartier.”

So what do you give to a man who has practically everything he wants? More luxury items, of course! This is the theme behind dancehall artiste Popcaan‘s new track “Skeleton Cartier”, dropped on Monday, March 28, and has been in steady rotation since its release.

Popcaan looked fresh for days in the video with a new hairdo and more ice than what could fall in winter. Indeed ‘Poppy’ was in his element, dancing with a tonne of ‘bling’ including the famous Cartier watch, as he showed off why others do not like him, but through it all, he remains unbothered.

The track was as much about boasting as it was paying homage to the man who first brought him to the music table, Vybz Kartel. Popcaan made sure to credit Kartel for being a guiding light to him in his early days and paving the way for his success in the song.

The unruly boss deejayed, “Skeleton Cartier, tell dem sey we richer than last year / fresh Louis V, fresh Nike Air. Gyal a sey me skin pretty than a bike flare / some dog wey gone should be right here. Big up me dog wey sign in fi 9 years, some bwoy a sey dem don’t like me like I care / Dem nuh see sey me a dancehall pioneer.”

Fans of Popcaan were quick to label it another unruly anthem and the new 2022 party song. Coming out of lockdowns and restrictions, many feel it will rise on the charts as people need fresh music that they can go out and hold a vibe to.

One fan commented, “Happy to see unruly grown in the western world. This man always shows homage to the altruistic World Boss. Respect to Popcaan.” Another chimed, “Long time mi nuh put Popcaan song pan repeat, but this one ya shot straight pan repeat 10 times. Poppy is an icon in dancehall. No debate! Some man all dem can dj about is killing. This bredda versatile.”

Popcaan has been one of the leading dancehall artistes in the genre for the past decade with a consistent supply of hit songs. His deal with Drake’s OVO Records only helped to solidify his grip on the internation music scene.

Listen to his latest offering below.