Popcaan “Great Is He” Album Release Date and Tracklist

Popcaan reveals the release date and tracklist for his new album, Great Is He.

The Unruly Boss revealed the title of his forthcoming album in February last year, almost a year ago, with the intention to drop it off in 2022. After a few production setbacks and changes to the project, Popcaan is finally ready to deliver his next body of work.

Urban Islandz obtained the tracklist for the project showing nine tracks, including the recently released Drake-assisted single, “We Caa Done.” There is also the new single with Toni-Ann Singh, “Next To Me,” and the December released track, “Set It.” There is also a track titled “Badman” featuring rapper Lil Durk and the 2022 released single “Skeleton Cartier,” which was co-written by Dane Ray, The FaNatiX, and Popcaan. Among the other singles fans can expect on the album are “Appreciation,” “One Way,” and “Superior,” featuring Anju Blaxx.

There is one track on the album that’s not yet titled, but sources inside the Unruly camp told Urban Islandz on Saturday that the full tracklist will be completed in the coming days. We’re told that there some behind-the-scenes paperwork is being worked on for a potential big international collaboration for the project.

Great Is He album cover

Great Is He will be Popcaan’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to his 2020 project, Fixtape, which featured some big collaborations with Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Stylo G, Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, Jada Kingdom, and French Montana.

Popcaan released his debut album, Bay Badness, in 2012 and his sophomore, Where We Come From, in 2014. His third full-length body of work, Forever, which was produced by Dre Skull, arrived in July 2018. The dancehall deejay also has three mixtapes and two EPs under his belt, including his 2019 mixtape, Vanquish, and his Gyalentine’s EP, released in 2021.

Great Is He is set to be released on January 27, 2023, on OVO Sound.

After more than a decade in the game, Popcaan remains one of the most successful artists of this generation. The deejay rose to fame in 2010 under Vybz Kartel’s stewardship with hits like “Only Man She Want” and “Clarks” with Vybz Kartel and Vanessa Bling, which became a huge international hit. The Unruly artist signed a deal with Drake’s OVO Sound Records in 2019 after years of speculations that he had joined the label due to his close friendship with the Canadian rapper/singer.

His new song with Drake, “We Caa Done,” is the first released by OVO Sound this year, Great Is He, is set to be the first album by an artist on the label in 2023.