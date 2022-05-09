Popcaan Seemingly Condemns Brother Jelly Bads Over Alleged Leaked Video

Popcaan trends on Twitter after he seemingly reacts to a leaked video allegedly of Jelly Bads.

The dancehall artist seemingly responded to the furor allegedly involving his brother and Unruly producer Jelly Bads, the victim of an alleged cyber crime.

Last week, a fake account in the producer’s name popped up on Twitter, exposing his sexual proclivities, painting him in a bad light as he was seen performing acts considered taboo for men in Jamaican society. One video with him and a female was shared along with a screenshot of a video allegedly of the producer alone.

While the dancehall deejay has not addressed the video and screenshot posted, he shared a cryptic tweet which has fans speculating that he is addressing the Jelly Bads situation.

“Yeman a anybody get Bunoff from them tun off killy!!! Friends, family enemy ETC!! Unruly can’t be stopped!! Memba that!!! #GREATISHE,” the singer tweeted, hinting that anyone can get cut off, even his own family.

Jelly Bads has not publicly spoken since the incident, but many persons have been dragging him on social media.

Popcaan’s sister Annalecia Sutherland aka Unruly Squid, has acknowledged him as her brother, sharing a post eight weeks ago celebrating his birthday.

It’s unclear the relation Popcaan has with the producer, with many claims online that he is Popcaan’s brother. In his song “El Gringo” Poppy does shout out Jelly Bads as well as the song “Elevate.”

There are other songs the two collaborated on under his Jelly Records label, including “My Type,” released on Valentine’s Day 2018,

The producer, who had 13.3K followers, has since deleted his Instagram account days after Popcaan unfollowed his account on Instagram. His Twitter account has also been removed.

Popcaan fans have been reacting on Twitter with mixed reaction to the dancehall star’s tweet. “Nah lie…cyaah back Popcaan pon dis yah one yah…..Drake and dem rapper deh openly consume cat fi breakfast lunch and dinner and u good wid dat…..but a u bredda u cut off….den again a every dancehall artiste stay so still,” one fan tweeted.