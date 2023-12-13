Port Authority activates Christmas operation

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority has activated its Christmas operation.

Chief Operations Officer Walwyn Nicholls says the operation was developed as there is usually an influx of barrels and other personal effects during the Christmas season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/PORT-CHRISTMAS-OPERATION.mp3

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager of the SVG Port Authority, Sophia Clouden said the port is now accepting debit and credit card payments at its various cash points.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CARD-PAYMENTS.mp3