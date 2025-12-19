Opposition Leader Gonsalves Weighs Attendance at First Sitting of New Parliament  U.S. Diplomatic Mission Reaffirms Bilateral Ties with Newly Elected SVG Leadership  SVG Joins the World Customs Organization, Gains Access to Global Customs Training and Expertise  Argyle Airport Confirms Runway Repairs  Over 7,000 to be employed as Christmas Road Cleaning Program begins Dec 8  Ministry Addresses Violence Against Men Amid Viral Confrontation Videos, Continue reading "Ministry Addresses Violence Against Men Amid Viral Confrontation Videos" 
Port extends hours for clearing cargo 

19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
image
One News SVG images of the Campden Park Container Port and the new port at Kingstown.

By Admin. Updated 6:22 a.m., Friday, December 19, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

The Modern Port Operations Company (MPOC) has announced an extension of hours for the clearance of cargo ahead of Christmas Day 2025.

Having normally closed at 4:00 p.m., the company has announced that it will now operate until 6:00 p.m. today, Friday, December 19, 2025.

On Saturday, December 20, the port will move close of day from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., giving the public an additional three hours to clear goods.

On Monday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 23, the port will open up to 6:00 p.m.

Then, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, the port will operate up to 1:00 p.m. for goods clearance. 

These hours apply to both Campden Park and Kingstown. The Modern Port Operations Company’s terms and conditions apply. 

See the flyer for easy use. 

image

 

