Port extends hours for clearing cargo 

One News SVG images of the Campden Park Container Port and the new port at Kingstown.

By Admin. Updated 6:22 a.m., Friday, December 19, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Modern Port Operations Company (MPOC) has announced an extension of hours for the clearance of cargo ahead of Christmas Day 2025.

Having normally closed at 4:00 p.m., the company has announced that it will now operate until 6:00 p.m. today, Friday, December 19, 2025.

On Saturday, December 20, the port will move close of day from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., giving the public an additional three hours to clear goods.

On Monday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 23, the port will open up to 6:00 p.m.

Then, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, the port will operate up to 1:00 p.m. for goods clearance.

These hours apply to both Campden Park and Kingstown. The Modern Port Operations Company’s terms and conditions apply.

See the flyer for easy use.