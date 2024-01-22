Port Modernization Project will be 90 percent complete by December

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne says the Port Modernization Project is progressing smoothly and they expect it to be ninety percent completed by December of this year.

She made this statement on radio yesterday.

Minister Browne said the Port Modernization Project which is the second largest capital project ever undertaken in this country was fifty percent completed as at the end of December 2023.

Minister Browne has outlined some of the work that has already been done and the additional work which is expected to be carried out as part of the project.

