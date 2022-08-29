Post-Secondary and Tertiary Education continues to make remarkable progress here in SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government has done remarkable work in the area of Post-Secondary and Tertiary Education over the years.

Speaking on Radio this morning, the Prime Minister who now has Ministerial responsibility for Post-Secondary Education, said the public can look forward to further advances in this area.

He said a meeting will be held this week with the Management of the SVG Community College.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/EDUCATION-ADVANCES.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves is urging persons to take advantage of the opportunities in higher education.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FURTHER-ADVANCES.mp3