The Blue Economy will have exponential opportunities for growth and possibilities for investment.

So says Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishers Saboto Caesar who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program last week.

The Minister explained that with the increase in hotel room stock in SVG persons would see and increased demand for fish.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SABBY5.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files