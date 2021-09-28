‘Power’ Star Micheal Rainey Jr. Reacts To Vybz Kartel Birthday Shout-out

Michael Rainey Jr. is a big fan of the Gaza Boss and the respect is also returned.

There’s just nothing that can stop the star power and charisma that Vybz Kartel possesses. In the latest display of that, Power star Michael Rainey Jr. has reached out to the Worl’Boss on Instagram, thanking him for birthday greetings.

Rainey celebrated his 21st birthday on September 22, and Kartel was one of many who chose to wish him a happy birthday. Kartel used Instagram to reach out to the television star. His post included a couple of pictures the young star had uploaded to his own account. Kartel reposted them with the caption, “Happy G day to a real G!”.

Rainey Jr, who, unbeknownst to many fans, was in Jamaica the whole of last week, celebrating his big day, responded with gusto as he replied, “Gcity 4 Life #Gaza.” Of course, Kartel’s fans immediately noticed the shout-out and responded under the post, also wishing Rainey a happy birthday.

“Fully gaza,” one fan said, while another added, “Bigg up kartel happy trigger forever Gaza run tings.” The post has been liked over 48,000 times already.

Michael Rainey Jr., who was born to a Jamaican mother, is popularly known for his role as Tariq St. Patrick on Starz network’s hit drama series, Power Book II: GHOST. He leads a star-studded cast. The show is a direct spin-off from the hit series Power. He was also Tariq St. Patrick in the hit series POWER alongside Omari Hardwick, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Naturi Naughton.

Rainey Jr. showed his aptitude for acting from a very tender age, and he shot to fame at ten, when he starred in the Italian film UN ALTRO MUNDO (2010), a role in which he mastered a new language and culture, and lived abroad for a year.