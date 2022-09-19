Prayer Breakfast held on Saturday for the relatives and friends of the victims of the Sandy Bay tragedy

A Prayer Breakfast was held on Saturday at the official Residence of the Prime Minister, for the relatives and friends of the men who died in the tragic accident in Sandy Bay on Sunday September 11th.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke on the issue on radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister said a large gathering attended the very moving event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PRAYER-BREAKFAST.mp3

The Prime Minister said a date has already been arrived at for the funeral of those who died in the accident.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/FUNERAL-DATE.mp3