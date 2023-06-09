Preliminaries for the National Calypso Monarch competition begin tomorrow

The preliminaries for the National Calypso Monarch competition is set to begin tomorrow.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association Earl Caba Bennett said the judging will begin with the Dynamites Calypso Tent based in New York.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/DYNAMITES-PRELIMS.mp3

Mr. Bennett spoke about the judging for the preliminaries and outlined the days when each tent would be judged.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/TENT-JUDGING.mp3