Preparations begin for the Greiggs Heritage Festival

The Greiggs Garifuna Council said preparations are well underway for this year’s Greiggs Heritage Festival, which is slated for March 14th – National Heroes Day.

President of the Council John Nero told NBC News, that this year’s celebration will be even bigger than previous years, with a number of initiatives being introduced.

Mr. Nero said this year, 18 structures will be constructed as part of the festival, as the Council recreates a tribal and traditional community to educate Vincentians and visitors about the country’s rich heritage and history.

Mr. Nero said the preparations are currently sixty percent complete and the Council expects to host five days of activities, starting on March 9th.

