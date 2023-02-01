Preparations being made to Launch Vincymas in Brooklyn,New York

Preparations are being made for the launch of Vincy Mas in Brooklyn, New York.

So says Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy “Luta” McIntosh.

McIntosh says they were engaged in conversation with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) about the launch of the festival there.

He says they have also discussed the streaming of Vincy Mas shows to Vincentians in the disapora

He was speaking on NBC Radio “Talk yuh Talk” Programme on Tuesday morning.