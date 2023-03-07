Preparations for this year’s Easterval Festival in Union Island has commenced

Organizers of the Annual Easterval Festival in Union Island said preparations are well underway for this year’s program.

Operations Manager of the Union Island Easterval Committee, Malakai Adams told NBC News this year’s program runs from April 2nd to the 10th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SMOOTHLY1.mp3

Mr. Adams said many of the accommodations on the island are already booked to capacity in anticipation of this year’s program which is expected to be bigger than before.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SMOOTHLY2.mp3