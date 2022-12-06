President Miguel Diaz-Canel is the first Cuban President to visit SVG

President of the Republic Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel said it is a great honour for him and his delegation to pay his first official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the President of Cuba.

President Diaz-Canel who is on a three day official visit to this country, was speaking this morning at a special sitting of parliament that was held his honour.

The Cuban President who was speaking through a translator pointed out that they have discussed with local authorities the status of the relations between both countries, among other issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CANAL-VISIT.mp3

President Diaz-Canel said this visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a milestone that was commemorated by the parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in June.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/COMMEMORATION.mp3

He will leave the shores of SVG this afternoon for the Republic of Barbados where he will attend the CARICOM-Cuba Summit.