President Miguel Diaz-Canel pays visit to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown

President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel wraps up a three-day visit to St. Vincent and the Grendaines today.

President Diaz-Canel is the first Cuban Head of State to visit SVG since 1959.

Yesterday, the President and his delegation paid a visit to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown.

The President said the Modern Health Institution is the result of cooperation and friendship between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/GOOD-RELATIONS.mp3

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the importance of the Medical Diagnostic Centre to the people of SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/GOOD-FACLITY.mp3