President Miguel Diaz highlights PM Gonsalves and the late Fidel Castro’s relationship

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz- Canel said the close friendship between the Commander and Chief of the Cuban Revolution, the late Fidel Castro and Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has left a special imprint in the relationship between both countries.

The Cuban President made the remark during a Special sitting of Parliament yesterday.

Speaking through an Interpreter, President Miguel Diaz-Canel reminded Members of Parliament that Dr. Gonsalves received Cuba’s highest award for his respect and admiration for the late Cuban President and for his outstanding political performance.

His visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a milestone that was commemorated by the parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in June.