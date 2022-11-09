Home
President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Anthony Regisford welcomes launch of SVG’s Import/Export Guide

President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Anthony Regisford has welcomed the launch of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Import/Export Guide.

The Ministry of Foreign and Foreign Trade, hosted the official launch of the Guide yesterday at the Ministry’s Conference Room.

Mr. Regisford congratulated the Ministry on this important initiative.

Mr. Regisford also highlighted the importance of the document, particularly for businesses that are involved in trade.

