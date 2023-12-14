Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela sign Declaration of Dialogue and Peace of Argyle

An agreement has been made by the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela not to resort to force to settle a territorial dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region.

The Leaders were involved in discussions yesterday which led to the establishment of the Declaration of Dialogue and Peace of Argyle.

The declaration, read by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Media Conference, noted that Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro agreed not to use force or escalate tensions over the border dispute.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/JOINT-DECLARATION.mp3

According to the 11-point declaration, the two Presidents agreed to meet again in Brazil, within the next three months or at another agreed time to consider any matter with implications for the territory in dispute.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/JOINT-DECLARATION1.mp3

The Meeting, held at the Argyle International Airport, was facilitated by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC.

The meeting was also attended by several CARICOM Leaders including CARICOM Chair, Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Douglas, as well as observers from the United Nations.