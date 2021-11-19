Press Freedom Awards ceremony stands up for journalists in ‘increasingly repressive world’

In the words of Committee to Protect Journalists executive director Joel Simon, “To practice journalism in the face of grave danger requires a profound sense of optimism and a sincere faith in humanity.”

Spotlight on Jimmy Lai’s case

Via ABC’s recap of the event: “CPJ also presented media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai with its Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award — an award reserved for an individual who has shown extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom.” Lai, the Apple Daily newspaper owner and pro-democracy media mogul, has been behind bars for nearly a year. CPJ reiterated on Thursday that Lai should be released immediately and that all the charges against him should be dropped…

An “increasingly repressive world”

The evening’s host, ABC’s “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, opened by making this point:

“On the face of it, the job of a journalist is simple: to gather and then report the news. But for many reporters in today’s increasingly repressive world, the very act of asking questions can be a crime. During the Covid pandemic, reporters have been jailed and intimidated just for collecting data on the numbers of infections and hospitalizations. Many governments have not been truthful about their failure to tackle the disease. Some have used the cover of Covid to stifle political dissent. Journalists looking to cut through that propaganda and misinformation of course pose a threat to those who are trying to control the message. And those journalists are at constant risk of being silenced.”